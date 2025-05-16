EU seeks to lower oil price ceiling in fresh Russia sanctions - Ursula von der Leyen

TIRANA, Albania, May 16. The EU plans to lower the oil price ceiling in a new sanctions package against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on the eve of the Sixth Summit of the European Political Community, which will take place on May 16 in Tirana, Trend reports.

"We are working on a new sanctions package that will include measures against Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, expanding the list of vessels in the 'Shadow Fleet', lowering the oil price cap, and additional financial sanctions against the Russian financial sector. We want peace, but we must increase the pressure until President Putin changes course," she said.

