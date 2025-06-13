KazMunayGas-backed Silleno seeks global expertise from Air Products for key energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Zhandos Kairgeldi, CEO of Silleno LLP, met with Ivo Bols, President of Air Products in Europe and Africa, in Kazakhstan’s Astana, Trend reports.

The meeting included a delegation of Vaclav Harant, Vice President of Air Products for Central Europe and Central Asia, and Mukhtar Avutbayev, a board member at Silleno and Director of Investment and Project Development at KazMunayGas (KMG).

Silleno representatives presented details of the company’s plans to construct a polyethylene plant in the Atyrau region with a projected production capacity of 1.25 million tons annually. The parties explored the potential for long-term cooperation within the framework of this strategic energy and chemical infrastructure project.

Air Products, a global leader in industrial gas technologies with operations in more than 50 countries, is expected to bring technical expertise and global experience to the table as discussions move forward.

The meeting follows a recent visit by KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov to the construction site in Atyrau, where foundational work on the plant is already underway on June 11, 2025.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel