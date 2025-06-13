Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center Park set to host concert to mark National Salvation Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ An open-air concert celebrating National Salvation Day will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center Park on June 15, in an event organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Baku City Executive Power, Trend reports.

Admission to the concert will be free of charge and open to the general public.

Marking the anniversary of former President Heydar Aliyev’s return to power, the event will feature a lineup of the country’s most prominent musicians, including folk, mugham, and pop performers. The concert will open with “Karabakh Rhythms” by the Natig Rhythm Group and will feature appearances by celebrated artists such as Alim Gasimov, Dilara Kazimova, Emin, Faiq Aghayev, Fargana Gasimova, Ilhama Gasimova, Irada Ibrahimova, Lala Mammadova, Manana, Nigar Jamal and Eldar, Roya, Sevda Alekbarzade, Sabina Babayeva, Tunzala Aghayeva, among others.

The Heydar Aliyev Center itself will be lit in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to mark the occasion.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel