Türkiye’s top officials meet in Ankara amid rising Israel-Iran tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, defense minister Yaşar Güler, Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gürak, and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın, held a high-level meeting in Ankara to address Israel’s recent air strikes on Iran, Trend reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on the air assault and its potential regional repercussions.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

