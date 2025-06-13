Kazakhstan discloses investments attracted to its chemical industry

Photo: Government of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s chemical industry attracted $3.3 billion in investments from 2019 to 2024, mostly private. The sector produces over 240 chemical products, with agrochemicals driving growth. In 2024, Kazakhstan exported 205 chemical goods mainly to China, Russia, and Vietnam. The industry includes 1,093 enterprises, mostly small businesses.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register