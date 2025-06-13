Kazakhstan discloses investments attracted to its chemical industry
Photo: Government of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s chemical industry attracted $3.3 billion in investments from 2019 to 2024, mostly private. The sector produces over 240 chemical products, with agrochemicals driving growth. In 2024, Kazakhstan exported 205 chemical goods mainly to China, Russia, and Vietnam. The industry includes 1,093 enterprises, mostly small businesses.
