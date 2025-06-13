UK advises ships to avoid high-risk Red Sea and Gulf of Aden routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ In response to recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport has advised all vessels flying the British flag to refrain from entering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Trend reports.

A document issued by the ministry stated that this recommendation also applies to ships registered in Gibraltar and the Bermuda Islands.

The statement emphasizes that if a vessel must transit through these waters, the highest level of security measures must be implemented, and the number of crew members on board should be kept to a minimum.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

