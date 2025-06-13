Newly appointed Polish ambassador presents credentials to Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Pawel Radomski, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan, on June 13, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. Both sides expressed confidence that the new ambassador will contribute actively to the further development of relations between the two countries.

The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the current level of Azerbaijan-Poland political dialogue. It was noted that high-level reciprocal visits and contacts have laid a strong foundation for the sustainable nature of bilateral relations.

The importance of mechanisms such as political consultations between the Foreign Ministries, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and working groups on inter-parliamentary relations in the comprehensive and systematic development of Azerbaijan-Poland interstate relations was also emphasized.

The parties stressed the significance of enhancing joint efforts to fully utilize the existing potential and opportunities for cooperation in economic fields, including traditional and green energy, transportation, and logistics. Discussions also covered opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in humanitarian areas such as education, culture, sports, and youth.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as the realities and developments of the post-conflict period. He noted that negotiations on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement concluded in March of the current year, and addressed factors hindering the signing of the agreement, including Armenia’s constitutional claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the dissolution of outdated mechanisms like the Minsk Group.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international developments and challenges of mutual interest.

