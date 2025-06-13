Kyrgyzstan shares nation's GDP growth for 5M2025
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP showed solid growth in early 2025, driven by increases in goods production, services, and taxes. While services remain the largest part of the economy, the share of goods-producing industries has grown compared to last year.
