Uzbekistan, Hungary set to deepen co-op on privatization and investment tools

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. A meeting took place between Ferenc Antal, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary, and Ilhomjon Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in key economic sectors, Trend reports,

The discussions were also attended by Jamshid Abdushukurov, Director of the Department of Privatization and Transformation of State Assets; Abdukodir Yakubov, Deputy Director of the Department for the Development of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP); and other senior officials from the Uzbek side.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on enhancing practical cooperation and shared insights on best practices in several strategic areas, including:

Development and refinement of PPP projects, drawing on international experience;

Strengthening the banking and financial sectors and improving the quality of financial services;

Accelerating the privatization process and creating incentives for foreign investor participation;

Advancing mechanisms to attract investment in large-scale infrastructure initiatives, with a focus on effective PPP utilization.

The Hungarian delegation provided an overview of their experience with successfully implemented PPP-based projects, particularly in infrastructure development and the transfer of social sector facilities to private management. They emphasized incentive mechanisms designed to encourage private sector involvement.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed a strong interest in deepening bilateral collaboration and committed to expanding the exchange of knowledge and experience in mutually beneficial areas.