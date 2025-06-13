Organized by PASHA Holding, opening event of “Business Talks by PASHA Holding” platform successfully held! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Recently, PASHA Holding launched a new platform titled “Business Talks by PASHA Holding.” This platform serves as a professional space for dialogue and exchange of ideas, focusing on key trends, challenges, and strategic approaches in today’s business world. The main objective of the initiative is to provide a forum for local economic stakeholders to jointly discuss innovations and trends across various sectors, exchange insights, and strengthen professional networking.

The platform’s inaugural event took place on June 13, 2025, organized by PASHA Holding in partnership with EY Azerbaijan, S&P Global, and the Baku Stock Exchange. Dedicated to the topic of sustainable finance, the event brought together leading representatives of Azerbaijan’s business and financial sectors. The main objective of the event was to discuss international best practices, new challenges, and strategic approaches in ESG reporting, ESG ratings, and climate-related financial risks, as well as to strengthen networking among local market players.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding Jalal Gasimov, and Country Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan Ilgar Valiyev.

Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov stated: “To effectively promote and implement ESG principles in our country, we are also establishing an institutional foundation. About two years ago, under the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings, which I chair, a sub-group on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards was established under the leadership of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency. This group laid the groundwork for a coordinated and systematic approach among the public, private, and civil sectors.”

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared insights into the structural transformation and development prospects of Azerbaijan’s economy, emphasizing the importance of public-private dialogue. Highlighting the significance of ESG principles encompassing environmental, social, and corporate governance, he noted that these principles play a key role in building a sustainable financial system and a competitive business environment. In the context of global challenges, the application of ESG approaches is essential for developing successful business models focused on long-term growth.

Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov provided an overview of reforms and future plans aimed at accelerating the country’s green transition and advancing sustainable finance. He emphasized that under the Central Bank’s approved “Sustainable Finance Roadmap” and the “Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024–2026,” sustainable finance has been identified as a key strategic priority.

In his remarks, PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov emphasized: “The Business Talks platform pursues three main objectives: First, to share not only success stories with the audience but also real-life cases, including mistakes made and lessons learned. Second, to enhance the capacity of business leaders by introducing new trends, skills, and ways of thinking. Third, to create an open forum for addressing pressing issues alongside government representatives and jointly identifying solutions.”

The event featured two panel discussions and one interactive dialogue session. Both international and local experts shared their experiences on ESG, credit ratings, reporting, and risk management. A focused dialogue on sustainable finance was also held with Shahin Mahmudzade, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Speakers included senior representatives from organizations such as S&P Global Ratings, ACCA, EY, Baku Stock Exchange, International Finance Corporation, PASHA Holding, Azercell, Kapital Bank, SOCAR, and NEQSOL Holding. Discussions provided in-depth analysis on the impact of ESG on business, factors influencing corporate ratings, emerging reporting requirements, and future risks.

Future events of the “Business Talks by PASHA Holding” platform will continue to focus on discussing strategically important and timely topics of interest to the business community.