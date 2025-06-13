Azerbaijan spills beans on tourist inflow to its Shahdag Tourism Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ A total of 170,785 tourists visited Shahdag Tourism Center in Azerbaijan from January through June of this year, Chairman of Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC Rustam Najafov said at a press conference dedicated to the summer season opening at the center, Trend reports.

He noted that this figure grew by 35 percent compared to the same period last year.

"During the first six months of this year, 90,890 people stayed overnight in hotels operating in the Shahdag Tourism Center.

Currently, 15 cable cars operate in the Shahdag Tourism Center. A kilometer of ski slopes have been laid, and it is planned to extend this to 10 kilometers. The number of cable cars is expected to be increased to 17, and 538 units of artificial snowmaking equipment are used here, which is a great indicator," the chairman added.

