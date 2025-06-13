Representatives of several countries to be brought from Iran to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Azerbaijan supports evacuations from Iran, Trend reports.

The pickle in Iran has prompted a mad dash for the exits, with citizens from various countries packing their bags and hightailing it out of there.

On that account, in light of the strategic appeals directed towards Azerbaijan, the nation has positioned itself in favor of facilitating evacuations from Iran.

As a result of the relevant measures taken, representatives and citizens of a number of countries, a 51-member crew of the Russian P. Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra, which is on a visit to Iran, as well as about 90 actors and art crews, including citizens of Russia, including People's Artist of Russia and director Fyodor Bondarchuk, and other countries, are expected to arrive from Iran to Azerbaijan by land in the coming days.

