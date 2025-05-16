We stand at critical stage for ceasefire in Ukraine - President Erdoğan

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

TIRANA, Albania, May 16.​ We have reached a critical stage in efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and create conditions for peace, said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaking during the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Albania, Erdoğan emphasized that securing a comprehensive ceasefire remains a top priority and that Türkiye continues to contribute to every effort aimed at resolving the conflict.

“Due to the sensitivity of the process, it is important to encourage the parties to reach a just and sustainable peace. We have held separate meetings with Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy,” he stated.

The head of the state noted that, for the first time since March 2022, a significant opportunity has emerged to stop the bloodshed between the sides.

““Under the leadership of our Minister of Foreign Affairs, negotiations between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and Türkiye are continuing in Istanbul. We call on all our partners to support these efforts and help sustain an active dialogue between the two sides in pursuit of a swift and lasting peace. As I have stated before, in a just peace, there are no losers. Türkiye will steadfastly continue to fulfill its role in this process,” he added.

