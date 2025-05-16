Kazakhstan, Romania cement nuclear ties focused on uranium, beryllium

Photo: Kazatomprom

Kazakhstan’s national atomic company, Kazatomprom, the Romanian Ministry of Energy, and state-owned SN Nuclearelectrica S.A. held talks on expanding cooperation in uranium supply and beryllium industry development. A key outcome was the discussion of a ten-year contract to supply Kazakh uranium to Romania’s nuclear sector, aimed at strengthening long-term partnerships and ensuring reliable raw material supplies for Romania's nuclear power plants.

