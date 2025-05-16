Tajikistan proposes resumption of bus routes with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, proposed restoring bus routes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the proposal during a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Absattar Syrgabaev, held on the sidelines of the second Central Asia–China transport ministers' meeting.

During the meeting, Syrgabaev noted that border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have been resolved and shared updates on the status of ongoing road construction projects.

For reference, ground and air transportation between the two countries had been suspended following border conflicts in 2021 and 2022. On March 13, 2025, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed a bilateral agreement on the delimitation of their shared international border, which stretches over 980 kilometers.

Since March 2025, air travel between the two countries has resumed, with regular flights now operating between Dushanbe and Bishkek, and since April, between Bishkek and Khujand.

