Kazakhstan’s National Bank reports strong gold bar sales in 1Q2025

By the time the first quarter of 2025 wrapped up, the National Bank of Kazakhstan had offloaded gold bars to second-tier banks and non-bank exchange points, with Almaty leading the pack, followed closely by Shymkent and the Zhambyl region. In that same stretch of time, second-tier banks and exchange points were cashing in by selling gold bars to the public, with sales hitting the nail on the head across a variety of bar sizes. Since the program kicked off, a mountain of gold bars has been sold, adding up to several tons in total.

