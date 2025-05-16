Uzbekneftegaz, Bell Energy eye energy sector upgrades at OGU-2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 16. Uzbekneftegaz JSC held talks with Bell Energy on enhancing energy sector efficiency and implementing innovative technologies, Trend reports.

A meeting was held as part of the 27th International Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan – OGU-2025" and the Uzbekistan International Energy Forum, held at CAEx

During the discussion, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration on joint projects focused on upgrading production facilities and adopting cutting-edge technological solutions.

Additionally, a key topic of the meeting was the opportunities for multidisciplinary design in the oil and chemical, as well as energy sectors.

This meeting is considered an important step towards enhancing technological efficiency, improving processes, and further developing Uzbekistan's national oil and gas industry.