German packaging company set to back startups in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A German packaging company intends to support companies in Azerbaijan in the coming years, including startups, Marius Graef, Head of International Sales of the German Somic company, told Trend on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition InterFood Azerbaijan.

"We want to expand our activities here. Significant opportunities will open up for us in the next few years, especially in terms of the technologies we use. We are a company founded in Germany in 1974, which means that we have more than 50 years of experience in this field. At this stage of our development, we have focused on specialized packaging solutions and have successfully operated in many countries around the world. We look forward to supporting companies in Azerbaijan, including startups, in the coming years," he said.

Somic has been manufacturing high-quality packaging equipment for the food, non-food, pharmaceutical and many other industries since 1974.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel