Azerbaijan throwing its hat in ring for green tech in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy hosted the 9th meeting of the working group on monitoring and coordinating the implementation of green technology and energy efficiency criteria in the nation's liberated territories, an insider in the ministry told Trend.

Chairman of the Working Group Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov emphasized special attention to the implementation of the concept of a "green" energy zone in the process of restoration, construction, and creation in the liberated territories under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Expanding the application of a modern approach that ensures energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources in these areas was assessed positively.

It was noted that the construction of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants will contribute to the development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as green energy zones.

The secretariat of the working group presented a report on the work done to implement the decisions taken at the previous meeting. Information was also provided on the results of monitoring conducted in 11 cities and villages of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur during the current year.

Indicators were presented reflecting the current state of the installation of solar panels and collectors, LED-based lamps, electric charging stations, and smart benches, as well as the use of thermal insulation materials and energy-saving lamps.

The presentation on the mechanism for the implementation of the installation of rooftop solar panels on private residential buildings and administrative and public buildings discussed the technical criteria, stages of implementation, and the possibility of expanding the project.

A discourse on energy supply dynamics transpired within the boiler facilities of Shusha city, alongside deliberations on prospective strategic initiatives in this domain.

Along with the state bodies included in the working group, the meeting was attended by special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the public legal entity "Restoration, Construction and Management Service," as well as the Shusha City State Reserve Department, "Azeristiliktechizat" OJSC, and the Social Development Fund for Internally Displaced Persons," the source added.

