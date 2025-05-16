Türkiye plays key role in securing Europe’s supply chains - Erdoğan

TIRANA, Albania, May 16.​ At this critical time when we are discussing the future of Europe's security, the European Union's efforts to develop its own security industry are useful and important, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 6th Summit of the European Political Community held in Albania, Trend reports.

According to Erdoğan, many wars and conflicts that occurred in Europe in the past have shown us that the more we are divided on vital issues such as defense and security, the weaker we become; the more united we are, the stronger we become.

“When we think about our common future, we must undoubtedly also discuss the steps that will ensure our economic security. Updating our customs union with the European Union will contribute to the security of supply chains. We believe this step will pave the way for joint investment and production opportunities in critical sectors such as healthcare and the defense industry,” he said.

He also noted that visa schemes like Schengen, which restrict the movement of our people and consequently the movement of goods, services, and capital, must be reconsidered.

“Türkiye, located at the heart of multilateral logistics routes, makes a significant contribution to the security of Europe’s uninterrupted supply chains,” Erdoğan added.

