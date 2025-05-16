Uzbekistan, Slovenia drive forward ambitious trade agenda
Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Slovenia are rolling up their sleeves to bolster economic connections, aiming to more than double their trade turnover and hit the ground running. During a top-notch visit to Ljubljana, the two countries laid their cards on the table, mapping out plans to ramp up exports, kick off joint industrial projects, and strengthen ties in pharmaceuticals and workforce development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy