Uzbekistan, Slovenia drive forward ambitious trade agenda

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Slovenia are rolling up their sleeves to bolster economic connections, aiming to more than double their trade turnover and hit the ground running. During a top-notch visit to Ljubljana, the two countries laid their cards on the table, mapping out plans to ramp up exports, kick off joint industrial projects, and strengthen ties in pharmaceuticals and workforce development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register