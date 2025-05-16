EIB invests in transport and sustainability with Slovenia bypass project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a 120 million euro loan to Slovenia’s national motorway company DARS for the construction of a new bypass near the southeastern city of Novo Mesto, Trend reports.

The 9.8-kilometre expressway, known as the Novo Mesto eastern bypass, will connect to the A2 motorway, improving traffic flow and road safety in a region close to the Croatian border. The project is expected to support local economic development and ease congestion in the area.

In line with the EIB’s Climate Bank Roadmap, the bypass will include more than six kilometres of cycling paths and a new bike and pedestrian bridge across the Krka River, contributing to more sustainable urban mobility.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris said the project aligns with the Bank’s goal of supporting sustainable infrastructure and improving mobility in Slovenia.

DARS President mag. Andrej Ribi welcomed the financing and noted the project’s potential to enhance regional development and road safety.

The project also benefited from advisory support by the EIB, including input from JASPERS on feasibility and environmental assessments.