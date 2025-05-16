Uzbekistan inks groundbreaking deal to ramp up gas production at Gazli fields

Photo: Uzbekneftegaz

Uzbekneftegaz JSC and United Energy Group Limited have signed a Term Sheet Agreement to boost gas production at the Gazli fields. The deal, finalized during the Uzbekistan International Energy Forum, paves the way for introducing advanced technologies and enhancing production in the oil and gas sector.

