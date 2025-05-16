Special campaign for Umico сredit line users: Commission-free shopping opportunity

Umico is launching a special campaign aimed at making the shopping experience even more convenient and beneficial for its customers. As part of this campaign, which is valid until May 25, 2025, users of the Umico credit line will be able to make all purchases in installments of up to 12 months without any commission.

This special offer covers hundreds of products in categories such as electronics, household appliances, clothing, and more. Customers can choose their desired products on the Umico market platform and complete the process by clicking the “Buy on credit” button and filling in their personal details. For more information: https://bit.ly/3GV0CVK.

It is important to note that both new and existing customers are eligible to benefit from this campaign. For loans exceeding 12 months, standard commission fees will still apply according to current terms.

Applications submitted as part of the campaign are reviewed within 45 minutes during business hours, and by 12:00 PM on the next business day if submitted outside business hours.