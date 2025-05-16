Azerbaijan - key strategic transit hub for Global South - La Gazette du Caucase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan is emerging as a strategic bridge between the Global North and South, using its geopolitical position and diplomatic neutrality to support a more multipolar world order, says an article by the French online newspaper La Gazette du Caucase, Trend reports.

The article notes that in today’s geopolitical discourse, the terms "Global South" and "Global North" are no longer strictly tied to geography. Instead, they reflect broader socio-economic, political, and historical differences.

In this context, Azerbaijan stands out as a pivotal player. Thanks to its favorable location, balanced foreign policy, and active diplomacy, the country serves as a connector between these two global spheres. La Gazette du Caucase emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s role extends beyond that of a simple transit hub - it reflects a deliberate and well-calibrated foreign policy strategy that aligns national interests with the principles of multipolar cooperation.

The publication points out that since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has pursued a foreign policy rooted in respect for international law and sovereignty, while also working to diversify its economy. “This approach has enabled Azerbaijan to build strong and lasting relationships with Western powers, Russia, the Islamic world, and developing countries of the Global South. Its engagement in major international initiatives and organizations continues to deepen these ties,” the article notes.

La Gazette du Caucase highlights the economic and geopolitical benefits of Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub.

“Key projects such as the Middle Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, and China’s Belt and Road Initiative underscore Azerbaijan’s growing importance in global energy security and trade logistics,” the article says.

The authors also point to Baku’s role as a host for major international events, including COP29, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit, and the UN World Urban Forum. In this regard, South-South cooperation platforms - such as the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, the Group of 77 plus China, and UN-backed initiatives - are becoming increasingly significant. With its balanced approach and historic ties, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to act as both a mediator and an active participant, supporting knowledge-sharing, joint projects, and collective advocacy.

In conclusion, the French outlet argues that Azerbaijan is steadily establishing itself as a middle power playing a unique bridging role - not only geographically, but also diplomatically and economically. In a rapidly shifting global landscape, this positioning offers the country major opportunities. By continuing to build inclusive partnerships and show regional leadership, Baku could secure a place at the global decision-making table - not just as a participant, but as a key facilitator of dialogue, trade, and peace.