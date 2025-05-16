Azerbaijan rolling out red carpet for grand finale of international agri expo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The final day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) has commenced in the capital, Baku, Trend reports.

Just like clockwork, the event keeps drawing a crowd, with companies from all corners of the globe putting their best foot forward, unveiling innovations that run the gamut from agricultural technologies to seed production.

The wide array of offerings, spanning from state-of-the-art tech platforms to budding seed companies, has caught the eye of attendees, driving participation through the roof.

Today’s schedule is packed with panel sessions and forums tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the agricultural sector.

The highlights of the day are the “Golden Shah 2025” International Culinary Championship, the "2nd Forum of Agronomists within the framework of public-private partnership", "Simon Schiller: Information on import-export conditions to Germany".

Today, the 2nd International Agricultural Innovation Forum will be held at the exhibition in the fields of animal husbandry, artificial intelligence, etc. It will feature various panel discussions "for sustainable development of animal husbandry, challenges, and innovative approaches" and "Application of artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector".

In addition, the seventh meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the "Regional Commission for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus" (CACFish) will be held.

This year's Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are a real melting pot, with 450 companies from 31 countries throwing their hats into the ring. The event spans every nook and cranny of the Baku Expo Center, both inside and out. In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the US, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Greece participated in the exhibitions. National groups from Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, as well as, for the first time, Egypt, are demonstrating their agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.

This year, for the first time, the Caspian Agro exhibition, which will last for four days, showcases modern innovative technologies, techniques, and modern irrigation systems applied in agriculture. Participants can obtain interesting information in smart sections such as electronic agriculture, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, IT services, artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, alternative energy sources, and green agro.

This year's exhibition is making waves by showcasing the field of fisheries and aquaculture for the very first time. The Caspian Agro exhibition is an important platform for demonstrating innovative solutions and advanced technologies that will also support the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

