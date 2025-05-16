Tajikistan highlights regional security challenges at CIS chiefs' meeting

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 16. President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan met with the heads of delegations attending the latest session of the Council of Heads of National Security Enforcement Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports via the presidential office.

During the meeting, Rahmon praised the joint efforts and coordinated actions of the CIS countries' security and intelligence agencies in addressing common threats. He underscored the growing impact of global risks and challenges on regional security, given the complex international political environment.

Among the primary concerns discussed were the continued rise of international terrorism, extremism, radicalism, and transnational organized crime. Delegates also highlighted growing tensions associated with drug and arms trafficking, as well as cybercrime.

The president noted that Tajikistan, in line with the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, has adopted two national strategies focused on combating extremism and terrorism.

In conclusion, Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan’s commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism and extremism and emphasized the importance of strengthening practical cooperation in the security sphere. He also expressed support for leveraging platforms such as the Dushanbe Process on Countering Terrorism and Extremism to enhance regional collaboration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel