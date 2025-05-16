Azerbaijan discloses air cargo and passenger traffic in 4M2025

Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan saw a surge in air passengers, climbing by 1.18 million, which is a healthy 9.6 percent increase. In this stretch of time, the lion's share of air transport, a whopping 99.9 percent, was in the hands of public carriers, while freight transport saw a slight uptick of two percent, reaching a hefty 130,100 tons.

