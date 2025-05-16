KazMunayGas posts growth in hydrocarbon output for 1Q2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas reported a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in oil and gas condensate production in Q1 2025, totaling 6.4 million tonnes. Natural and associated gas output rose by 12.7 percent. The rise was driven mainly by the launch of the Third Generation Plant at the Tengiz field under the Future Growth Project, boosting Tengiz oil and gas production by over 24 percent.

