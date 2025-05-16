China, Central Asian nations unite in Astana to boost transport and logistics ties

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Transport ministers from China and five Central Asian countries met in Astana to strengthen regional cooperation in logistics. They discussed global and regional transport challenges, signed memorandums on digitalizing international road transport, and agreed to create a Multilateral Transport Cooperation Program. Key goals include electronic IPF exchange, cargo tracking, and simplified border procedures. The meeting also emphasized training and research collaboration to support international transport projects.

