Azerbaijan’s motor gasoline output slips in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s motor gasoline production fell by 17 percent in the first four months of 2025, totaling approximately 424,000 tons. Meanwhile, finished gasoline reserves stood at around 44,000 tons, as the overall value of oil product output dropped nearly 10 percent compared to last year.

