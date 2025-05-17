Azerbaijan reports decline in production of white oil in 4M2025
Azerbaijan's white oil production reached 196,000 tons from January to April 2025, reflecting an 8.3% decline compared to the same period in 2024. Despite this decrease, the total value of oil product production amounted to 1.6 billion manat ($941.1 million), marking a 9.9% drop year-on-year. Finished product reserves stood at 22,900 tons as of May 1, 2025.
