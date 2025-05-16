UN welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UN welcomes direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, said Deputy Representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay, Trend reports.

"We welcome today's talks, the first direct talks in three years, including a potential ceasefire and a major prisoner exchange," she said.

Tremblay added that the UN notes the important role of Turkey and the United States in conducting these discussions and hopes that this process will lead to a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.