Azerbaijan’s fuel oil throughput surges by over half in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s fuel oil production surged to over 50,000 tons in the first four months of 2025, more than 50 times higher than last year’s output. However, the overall value of oil product manufacturing fell nearly 10 percent to around 1.6 billion manat during the same period.

