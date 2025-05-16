Azerbaijan amends internal service regulations of Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijani cadets (with the exception of Gizirs, michmans and military personnel who have served beyond the established term) will be released from the location of a special educational institution training military personnel by the company commander only after taking the military oath.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On approval of the Charter of the Internal Service of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was discussed today at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Trend reports.

According to the bill, cadets will be allowed to leave until 08:00 of the next school day on weekdays and holidays that are not considered working days.

Disciplined 4th and 5th year cadets who have received a successful assessment in the current assessment will be allowed to leave until 08:00 of the next school day after the end of classes and independent study hours, also on other days, in addition to the above-mentioned days.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.