Kyrgyzstan develops road reconstruction project linking Batken and Osh regions

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. A project to reconstruct the road connecting the Batken and Osh regions is currently under development, Trend reports via the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Batken region.

The route begins in the village of Üch-Korgon in the Kadamjay district of the Batken region and stretches to the village of Daroot-Korgon in the Chong-Alay district of the Osh region. The total length of the road is 117 kilometers, with 67 kilometers located in the Batken region and the remaining 50 kilometers in the Osh region.

The project is set to overhaul the road and seven bridges, which will cut the delivery routes for coal from local mines down to size and smooth out the bumps in transporting coal to the neighboring districts and cities of Batken and Osh. It will also improve pasture access for herders in the area. Special focus will be placed on reinforcing hazardous road segments to enhance traffic safety.

The Besh Archa entity, which manages the Bel-Alma coal asset within the Kadamjay jurisdiction, has articulated its preparedness to allocate capital towards the initiative.

