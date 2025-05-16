Turkmenistan leads Central Asia with fastest border crossing time

Photo: The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has hit the nail on the head when it comes to border efficiency, with the average transit cargo crossing time in October–November 2024 clocking in at a mere 50 minutes—the fastest in Central Asia, no less. This achievement shines a spotlight on the country’s relentless push to modernize its international transit corridors and smooth out the bumps in cross-border trade, fueled by the State Customs Service's digital makeover and fresh procedural ideas.

