Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar plant to craft winter diesel fuel to brave bitter cold by year-end

Photo: KazMunayGas

The modernization of the diesel fuel hydrotreating unit at the Pavlodar petrochemical plant is on track to wrap up by year’s end, paving the way for the production of summer and winter diesel fuel. The upgrade, which keeps the wheels turning at a production capacity of 2.3 million tons each year, is being handled by KazMunayGas, a chip off the old block of Samruk-Kazyna. The new winter diesel is set to hit the ground running in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, standing tall against the chill of temperatures dipping to -28°C.

