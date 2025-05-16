Kazakhstan rolls out strategic vision for petrochemical industry growth

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy is advancing over $15 billion worth of petrochemical investment projects to boost industrial development and global competitiveness. Key initiatives include a polypropylene plant (500,000 tons/year, operational since 2022) and a polyethylene plant (1.25 million tons/year, under construction). Additional projects in butadiene, urea and alkylate production are underway.

