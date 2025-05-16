France supports Baku and Yerevan's efforts to sign peace treaty - Macron

TIRANA, Albania, May 16. France supports the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve peace and sign a peace treaty, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the first plenary session of the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Trend reports.

"The work that is now close to completion - and I hope it will be finalized soon - is the conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I want to express our full support for their efforts to stay on this path toward the signing of a peace agreement," he said.