Kaja Kallas portrays Azerbaijan and Armenia on brink of peace agreement

TIRANA, Albania, May 16. Azerbaijan and Armenia are very close to signing a peace agreement, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas told reporters in Tirana, Trend reports.

"I was in Azerbaijan, and I will also visit Armenia. They are very close to signing the agreement. It is in everyone’s interest that they do so, so we can have one less conflict in the region," she said at a doorstep with journalists ahead of the Sixth European Political Community Summit.