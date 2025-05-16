Qatari Power International Holding expands investment plans in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, and Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, sat down with Amer Mahasen, Managing Director of Power International Holding (PIH) in Kazakhstan, to chew the fat about current and future projects in energy, telecommunications, healthcare, IT, and mining. PIH is looking to spread its wings in Kazakhstan, setting its sights on planting roots with an IT entity at Astana Hub and diving into healthcare infrastructure projects.
