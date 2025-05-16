Russia’s S7 Airlines raises number of flights from Moscow to Kazakh Ust-Kamenogorsk

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 16. Russian S7 Airlines is increasing the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Russia and launching a new route, Trend reports via the company’s press service.

“Starting from May 19, 2025, the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Moscow flight will operate twice a week – on Mondays and Saturdays,” the statement said.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

Additionally, during the summer season, the frequency of flights from Novosibirsk to Almaty will be increased to two daily flights, to Astana – up to five flights per week, and to Ust-Kamenogorsk – up to four times per week.

A new route from Novosibirsk to Shymkent will also be launched on June 5.

S7 Airlines, also known as Siberia Airlines, is a major Russian airline headquartered in Ob, Novosibirsk Oblast. Established in 1957 as the Tolmachevo United Squadron, it was privatized in 1994 and rebranded as S7 Airlines in 2005.

In 2024, S7 Airlines carried 12.9 million passengers on nearly 100,000 flights.

