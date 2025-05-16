Kyrgyzstan, South Korea explore deeper trade, investment cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discussed issues of expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation during the second round of Kyrgyz-Korean inter-ministerial consultations held in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting between representatives of the two countries’ diplomatic ministries was part of the cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and South Korea, signed during President Sadyr Zhaparov’s official visit to South Korea in early December 2024.

The parties covered a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues. Special attention was given to implementing agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s visit to South Korea, particularly efforts to deepen trade, economic, and investment collaboration, as well as to carry out grant-funded technical projects within the framework of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) program.

In addition, the parties discussed consular issues, including the protection of the rights and interests of Kyrgyz citizens living in South Korea and the prospects of visa regime liberalization.

The heads of delegations highlighted the importance of maintaining active political dialogue and enhancing inter-agency cooperation of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on cooperation within international and regional organizations and addressed current international agenda issues.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, paid an official visit to South Korea from December 2 through 4, 2024. During the visit, Zhaparov held talks with the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. Following the visit, 22 bilateral agreements were signed, aimed at strengthening Kyrgyz-Korean cooperation.