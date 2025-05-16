Azerbaijan keeping finger on pulse of its Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road's progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The reconstruction of the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road continues, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

Being a part of the Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, it’s the shortest road connecting the capital city with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan districts.

"The construction of overpasses and a number of bridges continues. After the completion of the bridge over the Aghsuchay river, a tunnel is being built to cross the mountainous terrain. The construction of the entrance portal of the tunnel has already been completed, and work continues on the exit portal.

Due to the tendency of the mountainous terrain to landslides, reinforcement work was carried out at the entrance to the tunnel. Special materials are used to increase the stability of the slopes," the agency said.

The agency pointed out that once drivers cross the bridge over the Aghsuchay river, they'll be diving into a four-lane tunnel that stretches nine meters wide and runs a good 960 meters long.

"This will allow drivers to reach their destination faster, without having to go through the previous winding sections. The first 14 kilometers of the road pass through geologically difficult sections, where strengthening works are being carried out. Retaining walls and drainage systems with a total length of four kilometers are being built on eight different sections.

The existing road passed through clay mountain slopes with difficult terrain prone to landslides. These factors were taken into account during the reconstruction of the road, and special anti-landslide measures are being taken," added the agency.

