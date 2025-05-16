Uzbekistan’s multi-apartment building market thrives with steady growth
Photo: National Statistics Committee
As of January 1, 2025, Uzbekistan has seen a steady increase in the number of apartments in multi-apartment buildings, reaching 1.6 million. Data from the National Statistics Committee shows a 4.7 percent rise compared to the previous year, with Tashkent housing the largest share of these developments.
