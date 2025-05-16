Kazakhstan sheds light on foreign trade turnover in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached a significant value, with exports surpassing imports. The main export goods included crude oil, refined copper, and wheat, while imports were mainly composed of passenger cars, pharmaceuticals, and motor vehicle parts. Kazakhstan's primary export partners were Italy, China, and Russia, while the largest sources of imports were Russia, China, and South Korea.

