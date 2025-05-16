Kyrgyzstan, China set to unveil new air link bridging Central Asia with Western China
Photo: Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to launch a new direct air route linking Central Asia with western China as part of the Air Silk Road initiative. The move is set to boost trade, tourism, and regional connectivity under the broader Belt and Road framework.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy