Kyrgyzstan, China set to unveil new air link bridging Central Asia with Western China

Photo: Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to launch a new direct air route linking Central Asia with western China as part of the Air Silk Road initiative. The move is set to boost trade, tourism, and regional connectivity under the broader Belt and Road framework.

