Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 15 decreased by $1.7 (2.49 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $66.65 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.65 (2.46 percent) to $65.4 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude declined by $1.94 (0.34 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.35 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, fell by $1.9 (2.88 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $64.04 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

