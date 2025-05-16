Baku hosts high-level talks between Azerbaijani and Kazakh militaries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff – Head of the National Defense Management Center, Major General Fazilolla Badenov visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First the guests arrived at the Alley of Martyrs and visited the graves of heroic sons, who became martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, laid flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

Within the visit, the delegation visited the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s Battle Control Center and command posts of Air Force and Naval Forces.

The guests were provided with a briefing on the daily activities of the troops, as well as on their control during crises and emergencies. The Kazakh delegation's questions were answered.

At the meetings, it was noted that such mutual visits play an important role in the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel